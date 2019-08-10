Brody Jenner's Ex Kaitlynn Carter Heats Up Lake Como With Miley Cyrus Post-Breakup

Also available on the NBC app

Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus are killing it in Lake Como! "The Hills: New Beginnings" star joined the pop songstress and her sister Brandi on an enviable girls trip to Italy, where they relaxed on boats, soaked up the sun poolside and jammed to Britney Spears songs. The vacation came one week after Kaitlynn's split from longtime love Brody Jenner, with whom she exchanged vows last summer (though they were never legally married).

