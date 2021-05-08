Also available on the nbc app

“The Hills: New Beginnings” is back and Brody Jenner is dishing up the details on what it was like filming with his ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter after their divorce and whether he’d ever date newly-single mom Kristin Cavallari. Plus, Access Hollywood chatted with Brandon Thomas Lee and Frankie Delgado about season two and they revealed that this season, tensions are high. And Brandon shares how he supported his mom, Pamela Anderson, through her latest divorce.

