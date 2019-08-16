Brody Jenner Passionately Defends Ex Kaitlynn Carter: There Is Far Too Much Negativity

Also available on the NBC app

Brody Jenner has no hard feelings toward ex Kaitlynn Carter. The reality star spoke out in a lengthy and candid message on Instagram amid the aftermath of the couple's sudden split. Brody explained that "there is far too much negativity" targeted toward his former love, seemingly referencing her recent PDA with another newly-single celeb, Miley Cyrus. Kaitlynn appeared to appreciate her "The Hills" co-star's effort, commenting on his post with a single red heart emoji.

Appearing: