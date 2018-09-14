Brody Jenner Confirms He's Returning To 'The Hills'

Brody Jenner is set to be on MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings," he confirmed on social media. Watch to find out who else is signed on to be on the show!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, jen bunney, mtv, frankie delgado, jason wahler, heidi montag, the hills reboot, the hills, lauren conrad, brody jenner the hils, brody jenner the hills, kristin cavallari, reality tv, tv, speidi, lo bosworth, audrina patridge, the hills new beginnings, lc, brody jenner, whitney port, spencer pratt
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.