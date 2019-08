Also available on the NBC app

Brody Jenner and longtime love Kaitlynn Carter have called it quits. The couple has "amicably" decided to go their separate ways more than a year after tying the knot in a lavish wedding celebration on Indonesia's Sumba Island, but were reportedly never legally married. Brody and Kaitlynn "love and respect one another" but "know that this is the best decision for their relationship," according to a statement.

