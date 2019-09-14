Also available on the NBC app

Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco have taken the next step in their relationship! The new couple solidified their romance on Instagram by sharing cute snaps from their getaway to Montana. The pair looked totally smitten as they hit the shooting range and shared a sweet smooch during a horseback ride through the mountains. "The Hills" star first stepped out with the 22-year-old model in August 2019 just days after announcing his split from longtime partner Kaitlynn Carter.

