Brittney Griner is home for the holidays and has spoken out for the first time since being released from Russian custody. The basketball player took to her Instagram on Friday to share a lengthy message to family, friends and supporters. "It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn...From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help," she wrote. Griner’s post comes a week after she was released from Russian custody as part of a prisoner swap.

