Twelve years after the death of Brittany Murphy, the new docuseries "What Happened, Brittany Murphy?" examines whether her husband Simon Monjack's influence played a role in her tragic passing. Ahead of the series' release, Access Hollywood unearths our exclusive 2010 interview with Monjack, which was conducted three months after Brittany's death and two months before his own passing. During the interview, he set the record straight about the rumors about his wife's death and his background.

