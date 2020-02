Also available on the NBC app

It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since Brittany Murphy died suddenly at age 32. Brittany was best known for her roles in "Clueless," "8 Mile" and "Girl, Interrupted," and her star power was continuing to rise. Access Hollywood looks back at Brittany's life and legacy and revisits our final red carpet interview with the actress, which was conducted two weeks before her passing.

Appearing: