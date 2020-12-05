Also available on the nbc app

It's official. Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor won't return to "Vanderpump Rules." The couple confirmed the news in joint Instagram statements on Friday evening, sharing gratitude for their time on the show and what's next for their personal lives – particularly parenthood! Both stars shared a series of throwback photos to accompany their respective announcements, captioning each post with a similar message expressing the emotional upheaval they faced when going public with their new transition.

