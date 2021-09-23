Main Content

'Britney Vs. Spears' Explosive New Trailer Drops For Netflix Documentary On Pop Star's Conservatorship

Britney Spears' conservatorship is getting put under the microscope in a new documentary for Netflix. The streaming giant dropped the trailer for "Britney vs Spears" on Wednesday, one day after dropping a teaser of an alleged voicemail Britney left for an attorney regarding her conservatorship. The film investigates the controversial legal arrangement the pop star has been in for more than 13 years and features court testimony of her telling a judge, "I just want my life back."

