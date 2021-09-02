Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears is not being charged by the Ventura County DA office regarding an incident involving her housekeeper, Access Hollywood confirms. "Misdemeanor Unit Supervisor Blake Heller thoroughly reviewed the case submitted by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, and declined to file charges based upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone," the Ventura County DA's Office said in a press release on Monday.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution