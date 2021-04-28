Also available on the nbc app

Supporters of the Free Britney movement celebrated as it was announced that Britney Spears is set to personally address an LA court in June, as her legal battle over her conservatorship continues. The pop singer’s attorney told the court that the “Piece of Me” singer requested the hearing so she could speak to the court directly. While it is not confirmed what she will talk about, she has been in an ongoing legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, who has been her conservator since 2008.

