Britney Spears is preparing for her highly anticipated June 23 court date, where she'll address the court regarding her conservatorship. The big moment comes as the New York Times reports that the pop star has been opposed to her conservatorship for years. According to 2016 court papers obtained by the outlet, a court investigator wrote that Britney felt the conservatorship "has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her," quoting the singer as saying it's "too, too much." Legal expert Alison Triessl tells Access Hollywood what people can expect from the upcoming court hearing.

