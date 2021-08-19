Main Content

Britney Spears Under Investigation for Alleged Misdemeanor Battery After Fight With Housekeeper

Britney Spears is under investigation for alleged misdemeanor battery. The "Toxic" singer is accused of getting into an altercation with her longtime housekeeper. Access Hollywood confirmed the news with the Ventura County Sheriff's department. "There was an incident reported by an employee of Britney Spears that she had been struck by Ms. Spears. Deputies took a report and are conducting an ongoing investigation," the Sheriff's department said.

