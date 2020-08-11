Also available on the nbc app

As Britney Spears' conservatorship continues to make headlines, more details are being revealed as to just how much she's spending on legal fees amid the ongoing legal arrangement. According to new financial documents related to her conservatorship obtained by multiple publications, the pop star paid more than $1.2 million in fiduciary and attorney fees last year. Of that, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, reportedly earned $128,000 for his role as co-conservator.

Appearing: