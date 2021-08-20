Also available on the nbc app

Britney spears is sparking concern after posting a new video of herself dancing amid allegations that she assaulted her housekeeper, although the pop star's attorney denies the claim. In a new video, the pop star is seen with a big smile, dancing around her home to Prince & The New Power Generation's song, "Sexy M.F." "I told you I really like Prince," she wrote. Britney Spears is under investigation for alleged misdemeanor battery after being accused of getting into an altercation with her longtime housekeeper.

