Britney Spears Sparks Concern With New Dancing Video After Alleged Assault

08/20/21
Britney spears is sparking concern after posting a new video of herself dancing amid allegations that she assaulted her housekeeper, although the pop star's attorney denies the claim. In a new video, the pop star is seen with a big smile, dancing around her home to Prince & The New Power Generation's song, "Sexy M.F." "I told you I really like Prince," she wrote. Britney Spears is under investigation for alleged misdemeanor battery after being accused of getting into an altercation with her longtime housekeeper.

