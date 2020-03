Also available on the NBC app

Britney Spears and her two sons, Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, had a blast during their family day at Disneyland. The pop star's kids looked all grown up as they posed with their mom at the amusement park before getting soaked on Splash Mountain. "My boys are older now, so they don't like their picture taken ever," Britney wrote on Instagram. "So I was thrilled today when they said SURE!!!!!"

Appearing: