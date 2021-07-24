Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears is showing some skin! The “Oops I Did It Again” songstress shared a topless picture with her 23 million Instagram followers on Friday…and my oh my it is a steamy one! In the pic, Brit is posing in front of a tree and smirking at the camera, rocking nothing but a set of denim shorts. Britney is covering her top half with her hands. The “Piece of Me” singer kept the caption simple by using a plant emoji. This isn’t the first time the 39-year-old has showed this much skin on Instagram in recent months. The new pic comes amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

