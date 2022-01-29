Main Content

Britney Spears Slams Sister Jamie Lynn As 'Scum' Again After Explosive Memoir's Success

Britney Spears is doubling down on her scathing response to sister Jamie Lynn's memoir. The pop princess didn't hold back when reacting to the news that the book is now a national bestseller, once again calling Jamie Lynn "scum" for allegedly capitalizing on Britney's conservatorship saga. "I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me," she wrote on Instagram. Jamie Lynn has previously denied Britney's claims.

