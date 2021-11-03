Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears is throwing shade at her mom Lynne Spears. In a since deleted Instagram post, the pop star slammed her mom by claiming that she gave her dad, Jamie Spears, the idea for the conservatorship. "My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago���but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea!!!! I will never get those years back���she secretly ruined my life," she wrote.

