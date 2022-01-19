Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears is sharing more heated words for her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. The "Slumber Party" songstress took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a message about her memories of her time feeling like "a ghost" at home after her breakup with Justin Timberlake in 2002. She addressed Jamie Lynn in another post, writing in part, "I would honestly be very interested to see your pretty face in the setting I was forced to be in and asking yourself 'DO I MATTER???' I didn't get to cry."

