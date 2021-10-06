Main Content

Britney Spears Slams Her Family For 'F***ing' With Her And Thanks Lawyer Mathew Rosengart

Britney Spears is putting her family on blast. On Tuesday the 39-year-old pop star shared a cryptic drawing of two women seemingly underwater. The "Lucky" singer seemingly referenced the conditions of her conservatorship in the caption. Although she didn't name anyone specifically, Britney then took a jab at her family, before thanking her attorney Mathew Rosengart for his help. The songstresses post is the first time she's publicly thanked her lawyer since her legal win last week, when her father Jamie Spears was suspended as her conservator.

Tags: Britney Spears, mathew rosengart, Britney Spears conservatorship, free britney, jamie spears
