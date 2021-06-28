Main Content

Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Her Silence On The Conservatorship: ‘I Love My Sister’

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out. After her big sister Britney Spears gave shocking court testimony regarding her family and conservatorship, the “Sweet Magnolias” star took to Instagram to directly address the situation. She told fans she’s always been on the “Toxic” singer’s side and initially didn’t want to speak out until Britney had made her own voice heard. She also says she told the pop star to get new counsel years ago and that’s he supports ending the conservatorship if it will make Britney happy.

