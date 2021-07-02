Jamie Lynn Spears is standing her ground and asking fans to “stop with the death threats” after facing backlash for not speaking up sooner about her sister, Britney Spears’, conservatorship battle. “Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children,” the 30-year-old actress wrote on her Instagram stories Friday. The mom-of-two’s post comes less than a week after she broke her silence about her sister’s legal drama. Britney gave a shocking testimonial last week regarding her family and the conservatorship, expressing frustration and sadness over the situation. On Monday Jamie Lynn spoke out saying she has her sister’s back.

