Access Hollywood
Britney Spears Shows Off Posh British Accent While Reacting To Scripts About Her Life

CLIP10/27/21
Britney Spears is giving fans a taste of her dialect skills. The "Matches" songstress tried on a posh British accent in an Instagram video on Wednesday. She took to the platform to tell her fans that she's been fielding some scripts for potential projects about her life as a pop star, but isn't finding much truth in them. "What's really puzzling to me is all of these people are starting to send me all these scripts for my own life, but none of the scripts are even true," she said in part.

