Britney Spears Shows Off Her Powerful Remedy For 'Self-Esteem Problems'

Britney Spears is all about lifting herself up! The pop superstar revealed her powerful remedy for "self-esteem problems," sharing on Instagram that she finds herself slouching when she's not feeling confident. In order to give herself a boost literally and figuratively, Brit does stretching exercises she does with the help of a trainer and showed off the impressive moves for fans. "These poses help me every day become stronger and it's quite fun doing them," she wrote, declaring that "body language is everything!"

