Ouch! That had to hurt. Britney Spears revealed in an Instagram video the exact moment she broke her foot, telling fans that she was going "full throttle" while dancing for the first time in six months. The pop superstar's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, explained on Insta earlier this month that she'd fractured a metatarsal bone "doing what she loves." He's not alone in keeping Brit's spirits up. The 38-year-old was so touched by all the letters she received at her Britney The Zone pop-up that she read a few of her favor ites out loud for all her nearly 24 million IG followers to hear. Get well soon, Britney!

