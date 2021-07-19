Main Content

Britney Spears Seems To Shade Sister Jamie Lynn on Social Media Again

Is Britney Spears throwing shade at her sister, Jamie Lynn, again? The pop singer posted a video of herself dancing in her living room on Sunday to Billie Eilish’s song “Bad Guy.” “May the Lord wrap your mean a** up in joy today....PS RED!!!!! Pssss…this is Bad Guy part 2 … same song new dance… if you don’t like it ... don’t watch it,” she wrote alongside the video. Fans immediately thought the comments were a jab at Britney’s younger sister, who shared a series of photos of herself in a red dress earlier that day. “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit,” Jamie Lynn wrote in a since changed caption.

