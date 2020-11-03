Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears wants fans to know they have nothing to worry about. The pop superstar delivered a heartfelt reassurance to her Instagram followers on Monday, telling all 26 million of them that she's in a great place personally and feeling better than ever. The video marked Brit's first social media activity in two weeks amid recent concerns for her well being, as the #FreeBritney movement and legal saga over her ongoing conservatorship continue.

