Britney Spears is getting back to feeling like herself again. Just weeks after a judge ruled to terminate her 13-year conservatorship, the pop princess took to Instagram to share with her millions of fans that she's finally on the right medication. "You might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you're on the right medication just a month ago !!!! Damn I can actually pray …. it feels so good to just BE HERE," she wrote.

