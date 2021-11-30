Main Content

Britney Spears Says She's On The 'Right Medication' After 13-Year Conservatorship Ends

CLIP11/30/21

Britney Spears is getting back to feeling like herself again. Just weeks after a judge ruled to terminate her 13-year conservatorship, the pop princess took to Instagram to share with her millions of fans that she's finally on the right medication. "You might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you're on the right medication just a month ago !!!! Damn I can actually pray …. it feels so good to just BE HERE," she wrote.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Britney Spears, news, legal
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.