Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Flattered’ By Her ‘Empathetic And Concerned’ Fans

CLIP04/13/21
Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears is sharing an update about how she’s feeling. The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share a video where she poses for the camera. In the caption, the “Toxic” singer addresses those who might be concerned about her wellbeing saying that she’s flattered. “Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life … what can I say I’m flattered !!! Here’s to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing,” the post reads in part.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Britney Spears, framing britney spears, musicians, jamie spears, jamie lynn spears, lynne spears
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.