Britney Spears is sharing an update about how she’s feeling. The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share a video where she poses for the camera. In the caption, the “Toxic” singer addresses those who might be concerned about her wellbeing saying that she’s flattered. “Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life … what can I say I’m flattered !!! Here’s to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing,” the post reads in part.

