Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears is feeling a bit rebellious! The pop princess, who is currently entangled in a legal fight over her 13-year conservatorship, took to Instagram to show off her artsy side by sharing a video of herself painting on a giant piece of paper. "This is an expression of how I’m feeling at the moment … rebellious… colorful…bright…bold …spontaneous…magical…so obviously showing my true colors!!!! If you look closely you can see find a fish in there somewhere," she wrote in part.

Appearing: