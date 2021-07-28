Main Content

Britney Spears Says She's Feeling 'Rebellious' While 'Showing My True Colors' In New Post

07/28/21
Britney Spears is feeling a bit rebellious! The pop princess, who is currently entangled in a legal fight over her 13-year conservatorship, took to Instagram to show off her artsy side by sharing a video of herself painting on a giant piece of paper. "This is an expression of how I’m feeling at the moment … rebellious… colorful…bright…bold …spontaneous…magical…so obviously showing my true colors!!!! If you look closely you can see find a fish in there somewhere," she wrote in part.

