Don’t worry, Britney fans! The pop star says she’s happy and healthy. Britney Spears spoke out about her well-being in a new Instagram Q&A this week, addressing the fact that followers have been asking if she’s OK, so she wanted to set their minds at ease directly. "Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children," the pop superstar said. "I'm taking a break right now because I'm enjoying myself."

