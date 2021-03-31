Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears has broken her silence. Nearly two months after "Framing Britney Spears" was released, the singer shared her reaction to the headline-making documentary. The 39-year-old took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy caption alongside a video of herself dancing to "Crazy" by Aerosmith. "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness !!!!" she shared.

