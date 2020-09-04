Main Content

Britney Spears Says It's 'Very Scary' For Her To Go Makeup-Free: 'Growing Up In Hollywood Can Be Hard'

After years of being made up every day, Britney Spears is learning to embrace her barefaced beauty! The "Slumber Party" singer opened up about her decision to tone down her makeup routine and how she's letting go of the pressure to look perfect. "For the first time in my life I’m going without lots and lots of makeup !!!!!! These clips show a closer look at my face …. which is very scary for me ... you can actually see my freckles !!!!" she wrote alongside a close-up video of her skin.

