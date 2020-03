Also available on the NBC app

Britney Spears is in the holiday spirit and she doesn’t need anyone ruining her vibe! The 38-year-old took to Instagram to show off her Christmas decorations and danced to holiday songs in a white crop top and shorts. But the singer also shared that “it’s been hard” to continue sharing her life on social media because people can say “the meanest things.” Don’t let the haters dim your holiday shine!

Appearing: