Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears is getting candid about her body image. The 40-year-old pop star revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post on Thursday that she previously considered getting a boob job after losing some weight. "I was thinking about getting a boob job…my boobs are fairly small…I mean with the right bra it's fine, but I was curious about what a doctor would say," she wrote in part. Brit did go to a doctor but left because the wait was too long. In the lengthy post, she also talked about body shaming.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution