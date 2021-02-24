Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears is a dancing queen! The pop star took to Instagram to share a new video and reveal how her body and diet have changed in the past few months. "The last video that I posted of me dancing was from months ago, hence why my body looks a little different in this new video!!!!" she posted. "No… I didn't follow through with the ice cream diet. I chose portion control, which is very hard when it comes to Doritos! On a positive note, my body feels way better now."

Appearing: