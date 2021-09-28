Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears is speaking out amid the release of many documentaries about her conservatorship and life in the spotlight. The pop star took to Instagram on Monday to share a message about the films made about her, revealing that she recently watched a portion of one of them. She wrote in part, "It's really crazy guys ... I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true!!! I really try to disassociate myself from the drama!!!"

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution