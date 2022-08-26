Main Content

Britney Spears Reacts To 'Hold Me Closer' Duet With Elton John Reaching No. 1: 'Holy S**t!'

Britney Spears is celebrating her new track with Elton John! The pop princess made her official return to music on Friday with single "Hold Me Closer," which is a remix of Elton's 1972 hit "Tiny Dancer." After the song climbed the music charts to number one, Britney took to Twitter to celebrate the success. "Hello, Sir Elton John, we are, like, number one in 40 countries. Holy s**t! I'm in the tub right now and I'm about to have the best day ever. I hope you're well," she said in a video.

