Britney Spears quarantined for two weeks to reconnect with her sons. Brit had returned to Los Angeles after visiting family in Louisiana in April, but her ex, Kevin Federline allegedly insisted that she self-isolate for two weeks before she could reconnect with her sons Jayden and Sean, a source revealed to TMZ. The pop star happily complied and has since seen her sons twice at her home.

