Britney Spears' Psychiatrist Suddenly Dies In The Midst Of Conservatorship Drama

Britney Spears' psychiatrist Dr. Timothy Benson has passed away, his wife confirmed on Instagram. "Words cannot express the pain in our hearts as we confirm the death of my husband Tim, who many knew as Dr. Timothy Benson. He passed away Saturday, August 24th, in the evening," Milca Benson wrote in part on Instagram. The news comes after it was revealed that Britney Spears' father Jamie spears wants to remove himself as the pop icon's conservator - but only for four months, according to legal docs obtained by Access Hollywood.

