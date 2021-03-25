Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears is spreading some positivity. The pop icon took to social media to share images of women that inspire her. Among them were Sharon Stone, Natalie Portman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Miley and Noah Cyrus, fitness influencer Tawny Janae and Britney’s little sister Jamie Lynn Spears. “These are the women that have truly inspired my life!!!! Being away from family and my boyfriend while quarantining was really hard for me but the good thing about social media is we can connect in a different way that helps us feel not alone in this crazy world!!! These cool ladies always add a spark to my day!!!!,” the caption reads.

