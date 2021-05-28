Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears is praising the late Princess Diana! The pop star took to her Instagram on Thursday to say nothing but nice things about the Princess of Wales, calling her a “sheer genius” who was “one of the most remarkable women” to have graced Earth. Britney’s posts comes in the midst of renewed criticism of the BBC’s 1995 Panorama interview that is said to have taken advantage the royal. Like Princess Diana, Britney’s life has also been under a magnifying glass. Earlier this year the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary was released on Hulu showcasing the media’s portrayal of the pop star in the early to mid 2000’s.

