Britney Spears mom Lynne Spears is speaking out. Lynne is against Jamie Spears’ $890,000 request to the pop star’s team to cover costs for his law firm, Holland & Knight. She thinks the request is, “procedurally and substantively improper,” according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. The documents say the Lynne objects to the law firms’, “national media tour” in reference to attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen, who previously had an exclusive appearance on “Good Morning America” where she spoke out on behalf of Jamie Spears about Britney’s conservatorship, claiming that he and Britney had a good relationship and there was nothing negative going on with them.

