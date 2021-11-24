Also available on the nbc app

On the heels of Britney Spears' release from her 13-year conservatorship, her mom Lynne Spears was spotted coming off of a flight in Los Angeles, where she is reportedly spending Thanksgiving with Britney's older brother Bryan. When asked by a cameraperson if she hopes to see her daughter while in town, she appeared to nod. Lynne also seemed to put her hands up in prayer when asked if she had a message for Britney.

