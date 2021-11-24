Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Spears Has Cryptic Response When Asked About Message For Daughter

CLIP11/23/21
Also available on the nbc app

On the heels of Britney Spears' release from her 13-year conservatorship, her mom Lynne Spears was spotted coming off of a flight in Los Angeles, where she is reportedly spending Thanksgiving with Britney's older brother Bryan. When asked by a cameraperson if she hopes to see her daughter while in town, she appeared to nod. Lynne also seemed to put her hands up in prayer when asked if she had a message for Britney.

Appearing:
Tags: Britney Spears, lynne spears, celebrity, entertainment
S2021 E01 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.