Britney Spears’ Manager of 25 Years Larry Rudolph Resigns

CLIP07/06/21
Britney Spears’ Longtime manager is stepping down. Larry Rudolph, who has been working with the pop star for more than two decades, sent a letter to Britney’s co-conservators informing them he will be resigning, Access Hollywood confirmed. “It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire,” he said. “And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

