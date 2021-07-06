Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears’ Longtime manager is stepping down. Larry Rudolph, who has been working with the pop star for more than two decades, sent a letter to Britney’s co-conservators informing them he will be resigning, Access Hollywood confirmed. “It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire,” he said. “And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

