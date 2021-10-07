Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears' boys are all smiles and all grown up in a rare social media appearance. The 39-year-old pop star shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James. The teenagers usually stay out of the public eye but made an appearance on Eddie Morales' Instagram on Wednesday. In the first pic Eddie has his arms around the boys as they smile at the camera. In the second snap the three appear to be laughing. Eddie also shared a video of Jayden playing the piano.

