Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are showing off their love! The "I Wanna Go" songstress made a rare red carpet appearance with her fitness model boyfriend at the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards on Sept. 20. Britney wore a sexy LBD and let down her newly brunette tresses for the special occasion, which marked her and Sam's second-ever red carpet following this summer's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" premiere.

